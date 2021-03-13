Russia Foodservice Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2024| Mcdonald’s, Yum! Brands RSC, Burger King Corporation, Starbucks Coffee Company

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Russia Foodservice including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Russia Foodservice investments from 2019 till 2024.

Russia foodservice market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Russia Foodservice market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Mcdonald’s, Yum! Brands RSC, Burger King Corporation, Starbucks Coffee Company, Doctor’s Associates Inc.., Rosinter Restaurants, Novikov Group, Teremok, GINZA PROJECT among others.

Scope of the Report

Russia foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Key Market Trends

Chained Consumer Foodservice Witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment

Fast food outlets and coffee houses are growing rapidly in Russia compared to fine dining and mid-range restaurant as the chained outlets offer foods that are inexpensive and convenient. Young and middle-aged consumers in Russia heavily purchase food from chain restaurants. Chained fast food is performing well in the country owing to factors such as the overall popularity of franchising in Russia and the customer’s preference towards well-known and consistent foodservice standards provided by the chained outlets.

Increasing Prevalence of Food Chain Outlets:

Russia is witnessing an increase in the number of international food chain outlets due to an increased number of individuals preferring cuisines, meals, and dishes of other countries like pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, chicken, pizza, and baked potatoes. There is a steady increase in the number of food chain outlets in regional cities of Russia that is attributable to the large-scale international events taking place throughout the country. Also, the numerous individual outlets of chained foodservice brands such as Subway and KFC in shopping malls have led to increased brand visibility.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

