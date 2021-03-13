Feed Yeast Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2023” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Feed Yeast Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Feed Yeast Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Feed Yeast Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Feed Yeast Market is projected to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2023, from US$ 1.7 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.27%. The feed yeast market is driven by various factors such as the increasing concerns related to animal health across the globe and the need for antibiotic alternatives in animal nutrition.

Top Companies profiled in the Feed Yeast Market:

Associated British Foods Inc. (UK) Archers Midland Company (US) Alltech Inc. (US) Cargill (US) Angel Yeast Company (China) Hansen (Denmark) Lesaffre (France) Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands) Lallemand Inc. (Canada) Novus International (US) Zilor (Biorigin) (Brazil) Kemin (US)

The market for feed yeast is majorly dominated across all nations by Associated British Foods plc (UK), Lesaffre (France), and Cargill (US), and approximately 95% of their product offeringsare either sourced from Saccharomyces cerevisiae or is formulated with this strain. According to a report published by COFALEC in 2016, the yeast market is dominated by Saccharomyces spp., wherein 80%–85% of the products are formulated with the Saccharomyces strain, 10% of the products comprise Kluyveromyces marxianus, while the remaining products comprise either Pichia pastoris or Candida spp.

Europe was estimated to account for the largest share of the feed yeast market in 2018, due to the high production of brewer’s and probiotic yeast in countries such as Russia, the UK, and the Netherlands. Moreover, ongoing R&D activities for better and efficient application of yeast in livestock and pet food nutrition could also render the scope for market growth.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

Determining and projecting the size of the feed yeast market with respect to type, livestock, genus, and region over a five-year period from 2018 to 2023 Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions Analyzing the demand-side factors on the basis of the following: Impact of macro- and microeconomic factors on the market Shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions Identifying and profiling key market players in the feed yeast market on the basis of the following: Product/service offering Business strategies Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats Key financials Understanding the competitive landscape for a comparative analysis of market leaders and identifying the key market shareholders across the industry. Analyzing regulatory frameworks across regions and their impact on prominent market players Providing insights on key investments in technology innovations

