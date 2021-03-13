Cling Films Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2020 to 2025

Global Cling Films Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Cling Films including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cling Films investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Cling Films market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ADEX S.r.l., Anchor Packaging Inc., Benkai Co. Ltd, Berry Global Inc., CeDo Ltd, Fine Vantage Limited, Gruppo Fabbri Vignola SpA, Harwal Group of Companies (Cosmoplast), Intertape Polymer Group, ITS BV, M Stretch S.p.A., Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd, Pragya Flexifilm Industries, Rotofresh Rotochef S.R.L., Dow, AEP Industries Inc., Wrapex Ltd, 3M, AL Ismail Plastic Factory, ENPI among others.

Market Overview

The market for cling films is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for hygienic food packaging. However, low resistance to extreme weather conditions is likely to restrain the market growth.

– Increasing preference for packaged food is also likely to boost demand during the forecast period.

– The application of bio-based cling films for sustainable food packaging is likely to act as an opportunity for market growth in the future.

– North America dominated the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Cast Cling Films to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Cast cling films are made up of a continuous melting procedure of thermoplastics.

– They offer high levels of tear resistance and clarity.

– Additionally, cast clings cost much less than other cling films like blown cling films.

– Blown cling films are manufactured through the blow extrusion process and are tougher, more resilient, and can take higher loads as compared to cast cling film.

– However, blown cling films have poor quality and are costlier due to which there is more preference for cast cling films.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons, cast cling films are likely to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

