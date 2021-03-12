Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market : Analysis and Forecast up to 2023

The global primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD) market is characterized by the strong position of two major player namely, Grifols S.A. and CSL Behring LLC. These two market vendors have performed unusually well in the global market and have emerged as the undisputed leaders of the industry. The other players that operate in the global market for primary immunodeficiency diseases are at a risk of being outrun or eliminated from the market by the dominance of these two leading vendors. Grifols S.A. and CSL Behring LLC collectively held 60.50% of the total market share in 2014, and both of these players are on a quest to further expand their respective share in the global primary immunodeficiency market. It anticipated that the medium-sized players in the global market would learn from the strategies and business hacks deployed by the leading vendors.

Furthermore, the smaller market players are projected to recruit skilled staff, laborers, and marketing professionals to enhance the company’s growth prospects. It is prognosticated that the leading market players would continually avert the efforts of the smaller players through successful mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances. The dominance of the top two players in the global market has created solid barriers to the entry of new players. Apart from the top two market players, other key players in the global market for primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDD) include Baxter International, Inc. and Octapharma AG.

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a description of the key factors propelling demand within the global market for primary immunodeficiency diseases. The report by TMR projects that the global primary immunodeficiency diseases market would expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.10% over the period between 2015 and 2023. Furthermore, the global market for primary immunodeficiency diseases is expected to accumulate revenues worth US$7.5 bn by 2023-end. Amongst the various regional pockets, the market in North America is expected to gain from the robust healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Awareness Campaigns to Drive Demand

Despite the severe consequences of primary immunodeficiency diseases, the awareness about these diseases is very low. However, owing to the efforts of the healthcare industry, the tables are turning and people have become more concerned about avoiding or curing such diseases. This has given a boost to the demand within the global market for primary immunodeficiency diseases and has created lucrative opportunities for vendors. Furthermore, the government has joined in the cause to promote public health by building a framework to prevent or cure diseases. The large scale investments made by several regional governments towards developing better facilities for the treatment of immunodeficiency diseases have aided the global market.

Lack of Proper Diagnostics Hampers Market Growth

The healthcare industry across several underdeveloped as well as certain emerging economies is far from meeting the required standards. This results in improper facilities for treatment of primary immunodeficiency diseases which in turn hampers the growth of the global market. Furthermore, a number of cases of immunodeficiency diseases go undiagnosed which also places a negative toll on the global market.

The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market is segmented as follows:

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market, by Disease

Antibody Deficiency Agammaglobulinaemia ((X-Linked and Autosomal Recessive) Common Variable Immune Deficiency Selective IgA Deficiency IgG Subclass Deficiency Others

Cellular Immunodeficiency Ataxia Telangiectasia Hyper IgM Syndromes Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome DiGeorge Syndrome Others

Innate Immune Disorders Complement Deficiencies Hyper IgE Syndrome Others



Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market, by Test

Blood Test

Prenatal Testing

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market, by Treatment

Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy

Antibiotic Therapy

Stem cell and Gene Therapy

Others

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market, by Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

