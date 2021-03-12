Pipeline Analysis of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market : Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2020

The global hospital acquired pneumonia drug market has been analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to give a complete description of the market and its growth in the coming years. The hospital acquired pneumonia drug market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. Few vendors are likely to adopt pricing strategies that would increase the competition in the market. Furthermore, companies are likely to adopt strategies such as high investments to adopt newer technologies, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. Companies leading the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Achaogen, Inc., Cubist Pharmaceutical, Aridis Pharmaceutical, Bayer Healthcare, AstraZeneca PLC, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Merck & Co., Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., and Valneva SE.

As per TMR, the global market for hospital acquired pneumonia drug is projected to reach US$ 3.8 bn by the end of 2020. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is for the reason that the region witnesses a high incidence of pneumonia and hospital-acquired infections. The presence of large number of vendors has also made the North America market grow distinctively.

Immunocompromised Patients Are Prone to Acquire Pneumonia from hospitals

Patients who have undergone a surgery, are on enteral feeding, or are immunocompromised are more vulnerable to acquiring hospital acquired pneumonia. The hospital acquired pneumonia is also prevalent among the newborns, as they might suffer from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which has been identified as one of the major reason for nosocomial pneumonia.

The increasing incidence of hospital acquired pneumonia has pushed the government to take effective and strict measures that can address the root cause of these types of infections. Many programs have been implemented to minimize the cases related to hospital acquired pneumonia, but that will certainly minimize the need for hospital acquired pneumonia drugs in the overall market. One restraint may hinder the hospital acquired pneumonia drug market to grow during the forecast period.

Subsidized Standards Of Living in Developing Economies Increasing the Demand for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs

The demand for hospital acquired pneumonia drug has increased mainly due to the unhealthy environment in hospitals and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. The healthcare conditions in the growing economies are very low as per the international standards and lack in proper hygiene are leading to increasing healthcare associated diseases. The factors that create an unhealthy environment are often caused due to inadequate financial resources, poor infrastructure, and over-crowded hospitals that increase the chances of communicable diseases. In addition, inappropriate use of sanitary drugs and inadequate sanitary condition have increased the chances of development of MDR microorganism, the organism responsible for the rise of hospital acquired pneumonia.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Pipeline Analysis of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market (Late Stage Candidates – (Tedizolid Phosphate, Ceftolozane/Tazobactam, Ceftazidime/Avibactam, Amikacin Inhale, Plazomicin, and Synflorix); Early Stage Candidates (Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical Trials – AR-101 or KBPA101, GSK 2189242A, BAL30072, MEDI4893, AR 301 or KBSA301, ME1100, V114, AR-104 or KBPA104, AR-201 or KBRV201, AR-401 or KBAB401) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”.

Key Segments of the Pipeline Analysis of Global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drugs Market are:

Global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drug Pipeline, Late Stage Candidates (Phase III)

Tedizolid Phosphate

Ceftolozane/tazobactam

Ceftazidime/avibactam

Amikacin inhale

Plazomicin

Synflorix

Global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drug Pipeline, Early Stage Candidates (Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical Trials)

AR-101 or KBPA101

GSK 2189242A

BAL30072

MEDI4893

AR 301 or KBSA301

ME1100

V114

AR-104 or KBPA104

AR-201 or KBRV201

AR-401 or KBAB401

Global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Drug Pipeline: Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Singapore Australia



