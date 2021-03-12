Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Trends, Outlook Analysis, Segmentation by Mode of Delivery and End-User to 2025

Summary

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

The Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Low ACN

Medium ACN

High ACN

In 2018, medium ACN accounted for a major share of 46% the global HNBR market.

By Application:

Belts

Seals and Gaskets

Cable and Hoses

Oil & Gas

Others

The Belts hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 36% of the market share.

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market are:

Zeon

LANXESS

Zannan Scitech

Dawn Polymer

…

