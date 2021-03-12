Gold Nanoparticles Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Gold Nanoparticles including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Gold Nanoparticles investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Gold Nanoparticles market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Aurion, BBI Solutions., Cline Scientific, Cytodiagnostics Inc., Expedeon Ltd, Meliorum Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanocomposix.eu., NanoHybrids, NANOPARTZ INC., TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd among others.

Market Overview

The gold nanoparticles market is expected to record a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are rising nanotechnology applications in the medical industry and rising demand from the high-end electronics sector.

– Volatility in the price of gold is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Innovation in the field of electronics is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Targeted Drug Delivery is the Major Application

– Targeted drug delivery segment represents one of the largest application bases for the gold nanoparticles market.

– Target drug delivery system is an advanced form of drug delivery system where the medication drug or a pharmacologically active agent is selectively delivered by the nanoparticles at an exact corresponding site of action or absorption, and not to the non-target organs, tissues, or cells.

– The introduction of nanoparticles to the targeted drug delivery system has resulted in various benefits, such as high therapeutic efficacy, high targeting efficiency, and reproducibility.

– Gold nanoparticles are used to deliver multiple drugs molecules, vaccines, recombinant proteins, or nucleotides into their targets, and can also control the volume of drug released via biological stimuli (internal) or light activation (external).

– One of the other use of gold nanoparticles is that its surface can be modified using some specialty polymers, like polyethylene glycol (PEG). This is expected to result in increased stability of gold nanoparticles in different physiological conditions and also to provide a multiformity of combinations on gold nanoparticles. This is further expected to boost the usage of gold nanoparticles in treated drug delivery applications.

