Can Online On-Demand Home Services Market Find the Potential to Grow Further?

Online on demand home services are offered by software applications which run online or can be accessed over internet. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Handy [United States],Hello Alfred [United States],YourMechanic [United States],Zaarly [United States],Airtasker [Australia],AskForTask [Canada],CLEANLY [United States],MyClean [United States],Paintzen [United States],SERVIZ [United States],YourMechanic [United States],Laurel & Wolf, Inc [United States],ServiceWhale, Inc. [United States],TaskEasy, Inc. [United States],TaskRabbit [United States],Managed by Q [United States],ANGI Homeservices Inc [United States],UrbanClap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd [India].

Online on demand home services are offered by software applications which run online or can be accessed over internet. These services are gaining traction owing to their ability to provide services on time in a cost effective way. The common on demand home services includes home cleaning, pest control, automobile repairs, plumbing, mobile repair and others.

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand in Beauty and Personal Care

Service Providers with Skilled Workforce are in Demand

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Digitization and Smartphone Penetration

Convenience for Consumer as They Access Services on the Go

Restraints:

Unreliability of Services and Trust Deficit Among Consumer and Service Providers

Security Issues and Rising Incident of Fraud Activities

Opportunities:

Growing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyle in Emerging Countries

Rising Disposable Income of People

Challenges:

Unorganized Nature of Market

Reluctance Nature in Terms of Adoption in Rural Areas

Competitive Landscape:



Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

by Type (Cellular, Non-Cellular), Service (Food, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Beauty, Home Welfare, Others)

To comprehend Global Online On-Demand Home Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Online On-Demand Home Services market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

