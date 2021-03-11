Wooden Decking Market Latest Trends and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2025

Global Wooden Decking Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Wooden Decking including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Wooden Decking investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Wooden Decking market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like AZEK Building Products (TimberTech), Sundek Interio, United Construction Products Inc., DuraLife, Alfresco Floors Ltd, Koppers Inc., Humboldt Redwood Company, Kebony AS, Metsa Wood, Thermory AS, Trex Company Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., Deck Solutions LLC among others.

Market Overview

The wooden decking market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are an increase in remodeling and refurbishment activities and demand for lavish infrastructure in developed nations.

– Replacement by composite decking is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing awareness regarding wooden decking in emerging nations is likely to act as an opportunity, during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– Wooden decking is used in the residential sector, both for new construction and repair, and refurbishment in buildings. It is used for a wide variety of purposes, such as cladding and siding, pathways, swimming pool decks, flooring, etc., in residential construction. The increasing demand for residential projects, worldwide, is expected to drive the wooden decking market over the forecast period.

– Countries, such as the United States, Germany, and China, are expected to dominate the residential construction market during the forecast period.

– In the United States, the residential construction sector is expected to rise by around 6%, in 2019, with construction for single-family expected to rise by 9%, during the same year.

– In China, residential property investment was up by 11.6% in the first two months of 2019, the fastest pace recorded since August 2014. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the primary residential sales reached USD1.9 trillion, in 2018.

– Overall, the booming residential market is expected to drive the usage of wooden decking in the residential sector, throughout the forecast period.

