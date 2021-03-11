Robotic Drilling Market SWOT Analysis by Future Scope to 2027|Nabors Industries Ltd. ,Rigarm ,National Oilwell Varco, Inc. , Sekal AS ,Huisman Equipment B.V. ,Automated Rig Technologies Ltd

Robotic drilling market is expected to grow US$ 946.6 million by 2025 from US$ 619.4 million in 2017. The demand for robotic drilling is largely influenced by the increase in global oil demands and surge in need for safer and high-quality drilling system. On the basis of component, hardware accounted for the largest share of the robotic drilling market in 2017 in terms of revenue.

Get Sample Copy-https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000288

The oil & gas sector is characterized by a high amount of uncertainty owing to the fluctuating demands for oil & gas products worldwide, environmental impacts, and legislation laid down by several authorities on these operations. Hence, the oil drilling business is also sometimes referred to as a highly risky business in financial terms as well as for the human capital involved. Digital Transformation Initiative removed the bottlenecks associated with operational costs, human lives risks, and productivity concerns.

Top Key Players: Nabors Industries Ltd. ,Rigarm ,National Oilwell Varco, Inc. , Sekal AS ,Huisman Equipment B.V. ,Automated Rig Technologies Ltd. ,Drillmec Inc. ,Ensign Energy Services Inc. ,Abraj Energy Services ,Drillform Technical Services Ltd

On the basis of application, onshore is the leading segment in global robotic drilling market. Several advantages of onshore drilling systems are, it enhances performance and safety, reduces downtime, provides higher reliability in a harsh environment, and also provisions comprehensive operating life of wells, coupled with lesser operating and maintenance costs. All these features of the onshore drilling systems are leading towards the growth of robotic drilling in the onshore application. The implementation of advanced technologies also boosts the onshore robotic drilling system market as several companies are inclined towards the development of novel technologies.

Purchase This [email protected]:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000288

The overall robotic drilling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the robotic drilling market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global robotic drilling market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the robotic drilling industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald