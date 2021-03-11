Ketogenic Diet Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The global ketogenic diet market accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

North America held the largest market share in the global ketogenic diet market. The rise of ketogenic diet market in North America is primarily attributed to the growing consumer awareness related to health issues such as weight gain and obesity. Consumers in the US and Canada are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Also, ketogenic diet product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers’ demand. Some of the key players offering ketogenic diet products in North America are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, and Danone SA, among others. These factors further propel the demand for Ketogenic Diet market in North America.

A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight. The ketogenic diet has proven to be helpful and beneficial against cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and in cases of diabetes. The nutritional and health benefits attached with the diet are the major reasons for the growth of ketogenic diet market globally. The ketogenic diet help in weight management, which is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases in many developed countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Thus, the aforementioned benefits associated with the adoption of the ketogenic diet are driving the global ketogenic diet market.

Some of the players present in global ketogenic diet market are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A, Keto And Company, Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats, Nestle S.A, Perfect Keto, Pruvit Ventures, Inc, and Zenwise Health among others.

The health benefits associated with the ketogenic diet are attracting consumers towards adopting the ketogenic diet. The ketogenic diet pays a key role in managing obesity and weight. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is also referred to as good cholesterol. Recently scientists have been implementing dietary interventions like ketogenic dieting for increasing the HDL cholesterol that would be helpful in preventing the onset of cardiovascular diseases. The ketogenic diet is helpful in lowering blood pressure and helps in reducing the risk of diseases like kidney failure, heart diseases, and strokes. Another syndrome that is highly associated with heart diseases and diabetes is metabolic syndrome. High triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol levels, elevated blood sugar are symptoms associated with metabolic syndrome that can be treated by the adoption of ketogenic diets which further provides a huge developing opportunity for the ketogenic diet market.

The ketogenic diet is helpful for diabetic patients as it helps in reducing insulin levels and blood sugars. The ketogenic diet is also helpful in weight reduction to approximately two times as compared to the diet on a calorie-restricted low-fat diet. A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight. The visceral fat that is accumulated in the abdominal cavity is the most common among overweight people. The excess visceral fat is associated with insulin resistance and inflammation that may also be responsible for the metabolic dysfunction. The low carb ketogenic diet is very beneficial and effective in reducing this visceral fat. Therefore, the nutritional and health benefits associated with the ketogenic diet is the key factor leading to the growth and expansion of the ketogenic diet globally.

GLOBAL KETOGENIC DIET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Dairy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

