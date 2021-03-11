FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies by 2016 – 2024

Latest Report on the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Ongoing Trends Supporting growth in the global FACTS Market

High-powered electronics systems development is of the key factor augmenting growth in the global flexible AC transmission system market. The use of flexible AC transmission system technologies has a very little impact on the environment, which is also driving its growth across the globe.

Another significant factor augmenting growth in this market is lesser implementation time involved in such advanced power infrastructure. Additionally, investment cost is also lesser as compared to building new power generation facilities or more transmission lines.

With higher reliability and flexibility of the flexible AC transmission system also has features enhanced its demand for the existing power infrastructure systems.

Increasing renewable energy policies that have been made mandatory for the energy retailers to give details of the portions of their source of energy to renewable energies. More and more countries are planning to introduce renewable polices, which are likely to challenge the growth in this market.

Regional Growth Opportunities of FACTS

North America and Europe are projected to be the leading region for the global flexible AC transmission system market. Continuous developments and rising replacement of the existing power infrastructures, with high integration of renewable sources in the power grids, in developed countries are the key reason behind demand for FACTS. Asia Pacific on the other hand, is projected to contribute significantly in the growth of this market.

