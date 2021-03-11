Electric Range Extender Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales|Rheinmetall AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BMW

Electric range extender is an auxiliary power unit (APU) which is used to drive the electric generator for charging the battery to continue supply electricity to vehicle’s electric motor. The main function of electric range extender is to upsurge the vehicle’s range. The rising demand of engine downsizing and growing demand of driving range extension of the electric vehicles are some of the major driver which fuels the electric range extender market in the forecast period.

The continuous focus of OEMs towards decreasing the cost of the battery, and high cost of electric vehicle range extender are some of the factors which may hamper the electric range extender market. However, the mounting technological advancement, and focus on the development of new types of range extenders across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of electric range extender in the forecast period.

The “Global Electric Range Extender Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric range extender industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global electric range extender market with detailed market segmentation by type, component type, vehicle type, and geography. The global electric range extender market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the electric range extender market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric range extender market based on type, component type, and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall electric range extender market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The electric range extender market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the electric range extender market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

Also, key electric range extender market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the electric range extender market are Rheinmetall AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BMW, Magna International Inc., Plug Power, Delta Motorsport, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., General Motors Company, FEV, and Ceres Power plc. among others.

