Dairy Starter Culture Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2027 | BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The global dairy starter culture market accounted to US$ 1,124.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,670.2 Mn by 2027. Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are deliberately added to milk to initiate and carry out desired fermentation under controlled conditions. It is used in the production of fermented milk products such as cheese, kefir, and yogurt. The rapid growth in the dairy processing industry coupled with upsurge demand for fermented dairy beverages are the key factors boosting the growth of dairy starter culture market globally. Europe held the largest market share in the global dairy starter culture market. It is due to the presence of well-established dairy industry. Different types of fermented milk products are gaining popularity in Europe. The demand for fermented milk, cheese butter, non-fat dried milk (NFDM), whole dry milk (WDM) and fluid milk is growing which is likely to boost the dairy starter culture in Europe.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006280/

The global dairy starter culture market is bifurcated on the basis of product type into buttermilk, cheese, ripened butter, sour cream, yogurt, and others products. The cheese segment accounted for the largest share in the global dairy starter culture market. Dairy starter culture play a very important role in the cheese production process. High production and consumption of cheese in developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific is projected to propel the growth of the dairy starter culture market. The metabolism of the dairy starter culture reduces the pH value and contributes to the desired flavor of the cheese, and it also prevents the growth of spoilage organisms and pathogens. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the dairy starter culture market.

Some of the players present in global dairy starter culture market are BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., Dohler Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Sacco System, among others.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006280/

The growth of the dairy industry is driving the growth of the dairy starter culture market. As the dairy industry has become an important part worldwide, and thus, the demand for starter culture is growing at a faster pace over the past few years. The dairy industry is flourishing in the developed and developing countries such as the UK, Turkey, New Zealand, France, Russia, Germany, Brazil, China, India, and the United States. The overall growth in the production of dairy products and growing demand for dairy-based products is anticipated to boost the demand for the dairy starter culture globally. For instance, India is among the largest producer of dairy and dairy products globally. The dairy industry in India has made remarkable progress in terms of utilizing the available technologies.

The dairy starter culture is used on a large scale in the manufacturing process of kefir, yogurt, sour cream, butter cheese, and other fermented milk products. The starter is added to the milk products during the manufacturing process and is allowed to grow there under controlled conditions. The primary function of the starter culture is the conversion of lactose and other sugars in milk to lactic acid. The starter culture produces substances that provide the fermented product of its unique characteristics such as flavor, acidity (pH), aroma, and consistency. During the bacterial fermentation process, there is a drop in pH level in the dairy products. This takes place when the bacteria ferment the lactose into lactic acid. Therefore, the fermentation process helps to preserve the product for a longer time and also maintain its nutritional value. Owing to these benefits, dairy starter cultured are used on a large scale in the dairy processing industry.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006280/

The global dairy starter culture market by nature has been segmented into single strain type and multi strain type. The multi strain type segment leads the global dairy starter culture market. The multiple strain type of starter cultures enhances the shelf life of the product and provides a swelling characteristic suitable for bakery products. Thus, use of multi strain segment is likely to stimulate the growth of global dairy starter culture market.

Strategic Insights

Merger and acquisition, corporate communication, strategy and business planning and new product development were observed as the most adopted strategies in global dairy starter culture market. Few of the recent developments in the global dairy starter culture market are listed below:

2019: DuPont launched its dairy starter culture line, Howaru Dophilus AG which helps in maintaining digestive system.

2018: Lallemand Inc. acquired the business segment of surface and ripening cultures of DSM Food Specialties. It helped them to expand its product portfolio and its market presence.

2018: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S introduced new starter culture series, DVS SSC. It helps in development of soft cheese.

GLOBAL DAIRY STARTER CULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Mesophilic Bacteria

Thermophilic Bacteria

By Nature

Single Strain Type

Multi Strain Type

By Product Type

Buttermilk

Cheese

Ripened Butter

Sour Cream

Yogurt

Others

By Function

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald