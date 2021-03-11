Conveyor System Market Continuous Excellent Growth| Dematic, Continental AG, Bastian Solutions, Swisslog Holding

DataBridge Market Research has published the latest report titled “Global Conveyor System Market”. Conveyor System Market report provides global coverage from 2013 to 2018. The report starts with the overview of Conveyor System industry, chain structure, and further, it describes current industry situation, analyzes global Conveyor System market share/volume and forecast up to 2026. The report studies world’s major regions and also provides industry key player’s profiles/analysis, regional coverage insights, product insights, product types and product application insights.

Global Conveyor System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 10.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Conveyor System Market Segmentation:

The global Conveyor System market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global Conveyor System market.

By Conveyor Type: TRI Planar, Roller, Belt, Crescent, Pallet, Overhead By Industry: Airports, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Mining, Electronics, Warehouse & Distribution

Market Drivers:

Requirement of efficient and effective systems for handling of large volume of products that are heavy and bulky in nature

Growth of the various end-use industries requiring faster, safe and effective way for transportation of goods

Market Restraints:

Rise in adoption and prevalence of AGVs and warehousing robots has resulted in decline of usage of conveyor systems; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Requirement of high capital and infrastructure for the installation and functioning of such systems

Global Conveyor System Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Conveyor System market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the companies in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Major Industry Experts: WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES INC., Schaefer Systems International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Dematic, Continental AG, Bastian Solutions Inc., Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd., TGW Logistics Group, Fives, Siemens, Honeywell Intelligrated, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Invata Intralogisitcs, Taikisha Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Swisslog Holding.

