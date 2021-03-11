Cannabis Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2019-2027

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness of medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops, and growing medicinal application of cannabis boosting the market over the years. The North America region is the fastest growing market among the all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 35.3%. This market is expected to reach to US$ 67,915.6 in 2027 from US$ 4,518.7 Mn in 2018. The growth in North America is characterized by increase in the approval of cannabis medicinal products. Moreover, increasing number of companies offering medicinal cannabis, growing medicinal applications of cannabis and increasing key factors contributing to the growth of cannabis market.

The United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states of the United States of America have legalized the use of cannabis. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA. It is the only country with such number of market players. Europe is another region which has shown a decent growth rate for cannabis testing market. There has been an increase in the process of legalization of cannabis in European countries. In November 2018, Government of UK announced that medicinal cannabis is legal. The main force for growth in demand of cannabis is because of the use of cannabis in pesticides in Europe. Growing number of cannabis testing laboratories have fuelled the demand for cannabis in the Europe region. There has been significant rise in investments in cannabis testing labs and recent law changes which have led to acceptance of marijuana and cannabis. Thus, due to growing legalization of cannabis, the cannabis testing market is expected to grow at rapid pace.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Cannabis Market are the World Health Organization, European Observatory on Cannabis Cultivation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act, Drug Enforcement Administration, and others.

The global cannabis market, based on the application was segmented into medical and recreational uses. In 2018, the medical segment held the largest share of the market, by application. However, the recreational segmented is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the cannabis market, based on application.

Strategic Insights

During the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, product approvals and others. Companies such as VIVO Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Inc. and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Medical Marijuana, Inc., launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced that its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals has released new watermelon-flavored cannabidiol (CBD) gummies in response to a growing market demand for edible CBD products.

