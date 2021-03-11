Aquaculture Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities | Bakkafrost, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., Cermaq, Group AS

The global aquaculture market accounted for US$ 264,470.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 509,743.0 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global aquaculture market. The production and consumption rate of seafood is expanding rapidly with China and India being the major markets for the aquaculture industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of aquaculture products. Fisheries and aquaculture production highly contributor to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Farallon Aquaculture Group, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Tassal Group, among others.

Aquaculture is significantly contributing to the production of fish, and the adoption of aquaculture is growing at a steady rate. The increase in demand for fish for human consumption is majorly meet by aquaculture, marine fisheries, and inland fisheries. However, an increase in fish production by inland and marine fisheries generate the situation of overfishing and impacts the environment. Aquaculture owns huge potential for future expansion, and it is a great source of fish production. Government initiative and favorable policies play an important role in generating a suitable environment for entities involved in aquaculture. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the aquaculture market.

Some of the players present in global aquaculture market are Bakkafrost, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., Cermaq, Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc, Danish Salmon A/S, Farallon Aquaculture Group, FIFAX AB, HESY Aquaculture B.V, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, NIRI AS, Selonda Aquaculture SA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, TASSAL, and Thai Union Group PCL, among others.

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) is a technique that reuses the water several times that passes the water through treatment processes to eliminate waste and restore the quality of water. It is a technology that is used for the farming of fishes and other aquatic species by reusing the water for production. The technology is based on the usage of biological and mechanical filters. The advantages such as the control over the pH and carbon dioxide degassing have proven to be beneficial for the growth of the fishes. Thus, the aforementioned benefits associated with the adoption of RAS technology in fish production is driving the global aquaculture market.

The high growth in demand for fish oil is generating a need for more fish production, thus, boosting the demand for aquaculture in the near future. Fish oil is largely used as a dietary supplement, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food industry. It is an efficient source of vitamin A and D and is considered the most significant source for human consumption after wild fish. Currently, fish oil accounts for the small percentages of total edible oil production. However, it is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its health benefits. Fish oil is considered as the fastest-growing protein source in a global food supply chain. Also, genetically modified (GM) plant oil is expected to be replaced by fish oil owing to health and nutritional benefits of this oil for human consumption. Thus, in the future, it is necessary to meet the increase in demand for fish oil, which boosts aquaculture market in the coming years.

GLOBAL AQUACULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Species

Aquatic plants

Fish

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Others

By Nature

Land based

Offshore

By Culture Environment

Fresh water

Brackish water

Marine

