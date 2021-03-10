Postpartum Hemorrhage Market Size, Trends, Outlook to 2027 – Utah Medical, C.R. Bard, Cook Medical, BD, Teleflex, Bactiguard, Revmedx, 3RD Stone Design, ZOEX, Vitality Medical

Sameer Joshi

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is the most common form of obstetric hemorrhage and is the major reason for the maternal mortality. Postpartum hemorrhage, is known as the vaginal blood loss in above than 500ml following childbirth. If the blood loss occurs in the first 24 hours following delivery, this is termed primary postpartum hemorrhage. Secondary postpartum hemorrhage refers to excessive vaginal bleeding between 24 hours and six weeks following childbirth. Postpartum hemorrhage is the primary reason of pregnancy-related complications.

The key drivers for the market growth of postpartum hemorrhage are rising pregnancy complications such as multiple pregnancies, inverted uterus and large size of the baby. The technological advancements such as capability of the devices to stabilize the condition of the patient until permanent treatment is provided are fueling the postpartum hemorrhage market growth. Moreover, various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global postpartum hemorrhage market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The type segment includes, non pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG), uniject prefilled injection system and uterine balloon tamponade. The segment of uterine balloon tamponade is further classified into, Foley catheter, condom catheter, Bakri balloon tamponade, Rusch balloon, BT-Cath balloon. Based on end user, the postpartum hemorrhage market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics, nursing center and others.

The postpartum hemorrhage market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global postpartum hemorrhage market based on type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall postpartum hemorrhage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The postpartum hemorrhage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to presence of population with history of severe PPH, anemia, anticoagulant medication, and adverse preeclampsia which has fastest growing for postpartum hemorrhage market. Higher hospital birth rates, greater awareness among patients and healthcare providers and favorable government policies fuel the lead of Europe postpartum hemorrhage market. Moreover, the demand for PPH treatment devices will be the highest in Asia Pacific due to greater population pool and swift evolution of healthcare infrastructure.

The Postpartum hemorrhage market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Postpartum hemorrhage market report also includes the profiles of key companies manufacturing postpartum hemorrhage along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Utah Medical Products, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Bactiguard AB, Revmedx, 3RD Stone Design, Inc., ZOEX and Vitality Medical among others.

