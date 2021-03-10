IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Innovations, Competitive Analysis Upto 2027 | Siemens AG, The Lafert Group, Toshiba, VEM Group, Weg SA

Sameer Joshi

IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors are designed to encourage end-users to use higher efficiency motors. These motors reduce energy consumption and minimize CO2 emissions. IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors are used to drive industrial fans, pumps, compressors, and other mechanical applications in the industries. Also, these motors are extensively used in robotic processes due to their speed, acceleration, and angular movements. The rise in the adoption of green technologies is expected to favor the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.ABB Ltd.

2. Bharat Bijlee Limited

3. Merkes GmbH

4. Nidec Motor Corporation

5. NORD Drivesystems

6. Siemens AG

7. The Lafert Group

8. Toshiba Corp

9. VEM Group

10. Weg SA

What is the Dynamics of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

The IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as the high adoption of motors with minimum operating costs. A rise in demand for energy-efficient motors is another factor responsible for market growth. However, the mass production of these motors is still a challenge for domestic manufacturers. Nevertheless, improvement in design methods to reduce carbon emission is a lucrative opportunity for the key players of the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

What is the SCOPE of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

The “Global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as less than 20 kW, 20-200 kW, and greater than 200 kW. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as liquid pumps, fans & ventilation, material handling, cooling compressors, blowers, coolers, and air compressors & vacuum pumps.

What is the Regional Framework of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

