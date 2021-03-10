Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Size, Growth Scope, Outlook to 2027 – Boston Scientific, Medtronic, CONMED, Veran Medical, Cook, Olympus, CLINODEVICE, Simbionix US , FUJIFILM, PENTAX MEDICAL

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 14,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) used to diagnose stage lung cancer, and to determine if the disease has spread to other parts of the body, such as the lymph nodes, or endobronchial ultrasound use to biopsy a tissue or fluid sample from the lungs and surrounding lymph nodes of the chest. It is a minimally invasive technique to collect tissue samples for biopsy. Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is also used to identify other diseases such as tuberculosis and chronic pulmonary obstructive disorder, which can affect the lungs and other respiratory organs.

The Market of endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, high prevalence of lung cancer, increasing incidences of respiratory-related disorders like tuberculosis and others, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major drivers of the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market. On other hand the low manufacturing cost in emerging countries are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market based on product, application, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is estimated to dominate the global market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and chronic respiratory diseases is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with the majority of growth primarily driven by gaining demographics population and the economic development of regions. Increase government initiative in healthcare awareness is the primary factor which is driving the growth of endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market.

The Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market report also includes the profiles of key endobronchial ultrasound biopsy manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Veran Medical Technologies, Cook, Olympus Corporation, CLINODEVICE, Simbionix USA Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation and PENTAX MEDICAL among others.

