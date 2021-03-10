Architectural Coatings Market Latest Trends, Demands and Huge Business Opportunities 2020

Global Architectural Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Architectural Coatings including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Architectural Coatings investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Architectural Coatings market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Berger Paints India Limited, CARPOLY, DAW SE, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tikkurila, ANNIE SLOAN INTERIORS LTD among others.

Market Overview

The architectural coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Rise in raw material prices is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, during the forecast period.

– Accelerating demand for eco-friendly coatings is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Residential Construction

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector, for both exterior and interior applications. Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only increase its aesthetic appeal, but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation, without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– However, moisture causes problems for paint. Dew, rain, snow, and ice on the outside, or vapor and moisture buildup from the inside, can cause problems with exterior paint. When moisture penetrates the paint, blisters can form, and the paint may peel. Moisture blisters, unlike temperature blisters, go through all coats of paints down to the wood.

– Additionally, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors, or for decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.

– For example, due to the moisture, bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability, in order to keep them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. Thus, these types of paints are used in bathrooms.

– The aforementioned factors have been boosting the demand for architectural coatings, in the recent times.

