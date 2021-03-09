Wood Adhesives Market 2020 | Latest Innovations, Manufactures Analysis, Impacting Factors, Growth opportunities, Drivers, Dynamics and Strategic Research, Challenges By 2026

Global Wood Adhesives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Wood Adhesives Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Wood Adhesives market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Wood Adhesives market. This Global Wood Adhesives business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC., Avery Dennison Corporation, Adhesives Research, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Bostik, Taylor. W.F. Taylor, LLC., Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Akzo Nobel N.V., Shanghai Donghe Adhesive Co.,Ltd., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC., BASF SE.

To bond pieces of wood together an adhesive is used called wood adhesive. They are usually in furniture, shipbuilding, arts and crafts etc. PVA glue, hide glue, epoxy, cyanoacrylate glue, polyurethane etc. are some of the wood adhesives. Wood adhesive are designed so that there should be no gaps between wooden parts and are water resistant.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the urbanization and remodelling and renovation activities are driving the market.

Increasing construction activities worldwide is driving this market.

Market Restraints:

Many woods adhesive contain formaldehyde known as carcinogen which is linked with the formation of the cancer.

Availability of substitute’s material in the market is restraining the growth.

Segmentation: Global Wood Adhesives Market

By Resin Type Natural Synthetic

By Technology Solvent- Based Water- Based Solventless

By Application Flooring & Desks Plywood, Furniture Cabinet Particle Board Windows & Doors

By Product Urea-Formaldehyde Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde Phenol-Formaldehyde Isocyanate Polyurethane Polyvinyl Acetate Soy-based



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Bostik announced the launch of their new hot melt adhesive Kizen HEAT. This new product is based on water- white technology, and has good thermal stability and is adhesion to different substrates.

In July 2017, Hexion launched their new two- component adhesive system- Ecobind 6500 resins and Wonderbond Hardener M660Y. This new adhesive will enhance the durability and supports indoor air quality and reduces clean up and waste costs.

Competitive Analysis:

Global wood adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wood adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the key questions answered in market report:

Detailed Overview of market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies. Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated? What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of market SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same. What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period? Which region may tap highest market share in coming era? Which application/end-user category or Product may seek incremental growth prospects? What would be the market share of key countries like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc etc.? What focused approach and constraints are holding the Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Foam market tight?



Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Continuous of Toc…………….

