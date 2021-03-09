Welding Gas Shielding Gas Market 2020 | Latest Innovations, Manufactures Analysis, Impacting Factors, Growth opportunities, Drivers, Dynamics and Strategic Research, Challenges By 2026

The Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market is expected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2025, from USD 2.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Welding Gas Shielding Gas Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Welding Gas Shielding Gas market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Welding Gas Shielding Gas market. This Global Welding Gas Shielding Gas business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Praxair Technology, Inc., The Linde Group

Gas welding is characterized as the metal joining process in which the end pieces to be joined are warmed at their interface by delivering coalescence with at least one gas fire with or without metal.

The metal assembling and manufacture held the dominant part in the worldwide welding gas/shielding gas market. The essential capacity of shielding gas/welding gas in the metal manufacture industry is to make an inactive gas shield amid welding, to shield liquid and warmed metal from the harming impacts of the surrounding air. Argon, a shielding gas/welding gas, is often mixed with oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium and hydrogen to upgrade the arc attributes or encourage metal move in gas metal arc welding. The interest for steel has expanded with the developing infrastructural exercises, which enhances the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the Metal and Manufacturing Industries

Growing Demand of Aluminium from automobile industry

Growing Energy Industry

Market Restraints:

Environmental Impacts of Welding Gas/Shielding Gas

Structural and Regulatory Restrictions

Segmentation: Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market

By End Use Industry

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Construction

Energy

Aerospace

Others

By Storage, Distribution & Transportation

Cylinder & Packaged Gas

Merchant Liquid/Bulk

By Type

Argon

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Other Gas Types

By Application

Gas Metal Arc Welding

Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Others

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

