Ultrafiltration Market Research 2020, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2026

The global ultrafiltration market is expected to reach USD 935.3 million by 2025, from USD 2,836.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global ultrafiltration market is expected to reach USD 935.3 million by 2025, from USD 2,836.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The research report, titled Ultrafiltration Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces analysis. This Global Ultrafiltration business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Pentair, Dowdupont, Hyflux, Inge GmbH, Hydranautics, Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, 3M, Toray Industries, Inc., Alfa Laval, Beijing Originwater Technology Co., Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GEA Group, Markel Corporation, Membranium, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PCI Membranes, Polymem, Scinor Water America, LLC, Synder Filtration Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Veolia Environment SA among others.

Ultrafiltration is an assortment of layer filtration in which powers like weight or fixation angles prompt a detachment through a semipermeable film. Suspended solids and solutes of high sub-atomic weight are held in the alleged retentate, while water and low sub-atomic weight solutes go through the layer in the permeate. The ultrafiltration is used in various industrial application such as food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical processing, chemical & petrochemical processing. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. Furthermore, According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446.0 billion alone. Hence, the high use ultrafiltration in these applications will help the market to grow.

Market drivers:

Rising awareness regarding water & wastewater treatment

Selective separation technology

Stringent regulatory and sustainability policies regarding the environment

Market restraints:

High capital cost

Increasing the lifespan of membranes

Market Segmentation: Global Ultrafiltration Market

By Type

Polymeric Ultrafiltration Ps & Pes PVDF Others

Ceramic Ultrafiltration

By Module

Hollow Fiber

Others

By Application

Municipal Treatment Desalination Public Utility Water Treatment Wastewater Reuse

Industrial Treatment Food & Beverage Processing Dairy Processing Food Processing Beverage Processing Pharmaceutical Processing Chemical & Petrochemical Processing Others



Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

