Textile Chemical Market Industry 2020 Global Market Trend, Share, Size, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report 2026

The Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from USD 26.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Textile Chemical Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Textile Chemical market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Textile Chemical market. This Global Textile Chemical business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Archroma, Huntsman International LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., DowDuPont, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, The other players in the market are Evonik Industries AG., Wacker Chemie AG, Rudolf GmbH, GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kiri Industries Ltd, Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, CHT Group, Clariant, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sarex, Quality Colours (London) Ltd, Buckman., The Lubrizol Corporation, Omya, Transfar Group Co., Ltd., Chungyo Chem, Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., Univar Inc, Americos Industries Inc., DPI Max, Inc, Astro American Chemical.

Textile chemicals are those kinds of chemicals which are used in the improvement of different products such as apparels, textiles, furniture and others. These chemicals differ in colours, finishing properties, surfactants, and the way of use. Generally, textile chemicals are used in both synthetic and natural fibers. Natural fibers include cotton and wool, whereas synthetic fibers consist of polyester, polyamide and viscose among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for better quality apparels with the changing lifestyle of the customers.

Increasing demand for the improved home furnishing and other household products.

Growing environmental concerns, which require better and improved textile chemicals which are environmental friendly

Increased demand for technical textiles which are preferred for the superior quality and aesthetics

Market Restraint:

Regulatory norms due to the environmental impact of the textile chemicals and the disposal of the chemicals

Volatile and cyclical structure of the textile industry which has both crest and troughs

Fluctuating raw material costs of the chemicals

Segmentation: Global Textile Chemicals Market

By Fiber Type

Natural Fiber Cotton Wool Others

Synthetic Fiber Polyester Polyamide Viscose Others



By Product Type

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Others

By Application

Apparel Sportswear Intimates Outerwear

Home Textile Bed Linens Carpet Curtains Others

Technical Textile

Others

Competitive Landscape: Global Textile Chemicals Market

The global textile chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textile chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In February 2018, Archroma, added to its range of highly biodegradable, non-PFC based durable water repellent protection, in the Smartrepel Hydro series. The product is environmental friendly, and is biodegradable, thus having a very low impact on the environment. The Smartrepel Hydro is used in the sportswear and other performance apparels which helps in the non-absorption of water and improve the performance of the sportsmen. These developments show that the textile chemicals industry is growing at a significant rate..

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

