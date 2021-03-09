Software-as-a-Service Market Growth Trends & Statistics 2020-2026

Global Software-as-a-Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence “Global Software-as-a-Service Market” industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size is expected to reach $185.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Software-as-a-Service Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Fujitsu, Google, Salesforce, Workday, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), SAP SE, Thales Group along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Stability of the economy and investor interest in scalable cloud solutions have encouraged entrepreneurs, innovators and enterprises to develop new SaaS solutions. In 2018 alone, 169 SaaS acquisitions took place, averaging at $1.3 billion. The number is closer to the mean acquisition price, considering that two data points at the highest price points in 2018 were $8 billion and $7.5 billion for Qualtrics International Inc. and GitHub respectively. These stats position SaaS companies as some of the most expensive business entities in the industry. IPO valuation has also increased by 3.5 times since 2017 as SaaS IPOs collectively reached $38.2 billion in 2018. These numbers are expected to increase at similar growth figures in the coming years as organizations increase public cloud spending as per Gartner predictions for the near future.

Global Software-as-a-Service Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Global Software-as-a-Service Market on the basis of Types are:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On the basis of Application , the Global Software-as-a-Service Market is segmented into:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Other

Regional Analysis For Software-as-a-Service Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Influence of the Software-as-a-Service market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Software-as-a-Service market.

-Software-as-a-Service market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Software-as-a-Service market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Software-as-a-Service market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Software-as-a-Service market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Software-as-a-Service market.

Research Methodology:

Software-as-a-Service Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Software-as-a-Service Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

