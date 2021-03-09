Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2020

Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like BD Sensors GmBH, Impress Sensors and Systems Ltd, Metallux SA, All Sensors Corporation, Kistler Group, BCM Sensor Technologies BVBA, First Sensor AG, Ninghai Sendo Sensor Co. Ltd, Rosemount Inc. (Emerson Electric Company), Honeywell International Inc., Pewatron AG among others.

Scope of the Report

The piezoresistive effect is a change in the electrical resistivity of a semiconductor or metal when mechanical strain is applied. Piezoresistive pressure sensors are widely used for controlling and monitoring applications by MEMS technology. In the area of application, industries, such as biomedical and aerospace are comparatively more precise in terms of size and weight requirements by which they are gaining more traction in the aviation sector providing fine sensitivity, as well as better linearity.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry is Expected to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– Piezoresistive transducers implanted in a silicon wafer with bulk micromachined diaphragms have become the dominant technology for producing automotive pressure sensors. Ceramic has an inert nature to the majority of liquids in the automotive environment, such as to fuels, oil, brake fluids, cleaners, and water, among others. A strong design of sensors will enhance the reliability and long operational life of pressure sensors in the conditions, to provide formidable results.

– Due to the increase in population, there is a consistent interest and demand for passenger vehicles and cars. For a normal buyer, cars are solid alternatives, as they have better eco-friendliness and security highlights. These components drive the development of premium vehicles which keeps on driving the offers of light vehicles, which in total add to an expansion in the demand for pressure sensors in the forecast period.

Designers use automotive piezoresistive pressure sensors primarily in three application areas namely, engine optimization, emission control, and safety enhancement. For average, cars are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency, safety features, and are getting smarter. These factors drive the growth of the piezoresistive pressure sensors market and this huge growth for the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the adoption of pressure sensors for different applications in the automotive industry.

