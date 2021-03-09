Nurse Call Systems Market Expected to Reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 – Ascom,Honeywell, Siemens, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems, SCHRACK SECONET, STANLEY Healthcare, Critical Alert, Hill-Rom Services, TEKTONE

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, January 14,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Nurse Call Systems Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Global nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the nurse call systems market is primarily attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market. However, factors such as higher costs of the nurse call system and its installation charges are expected to hamper the growth of global nurse call system market.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00004341

Assisted living centers or the assisted living communities generally serve the people who requires help for their daily activities and some of the healthcare services. The centers or the communities are combination of the independence, companionship, privacy and have security and premises that resembles like homes. The rise in the Alzheimer’s diseases are leading to the growth of the assisted living care, there are approximately 28,9000 assisted living centers owing approximately 1 million licensed beds in the United States. The average number of the licensed beds in an assisted living center is 33.

In US, there are approximately, 42% of assisted living centers that are run independently and rest are organization with two or more communities that work together. The paying for the care is comparatively less than the average cost of a homemaker services. The average cost per year is approximately US$ 48,000 on the other hand the homemaker service cost is US$ 48,048 or for the home health aide is approximately US$ 50,336. Majority of the assisted living centers utilized some form of private funds to pay for the care services.

The lower-income people have facilities to utilize their Medicaid that help them to cover the cost of services which is dependent on their Medicaid program. Among the people living in the assisted living centers approximately 15% of the people rely on the Medicaid coverage.

The majority of the people in the centers are above the age of 85 or older. According to the data collected by the National Center for Assisted Living stated approximately 71% of the people living are women and 29% are men. Also it stated that nearly 11% of the people are of age 65-74 where 7% of the people are less than 65 years. Majority of the people are 85+ the percentage they hold is approximately 52% and nearly 30% is contributed by the people in the range 75 to 84 years.

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00004341

In 2018, the nurse call systems with integrated communication systems segment held a largest market share of 51.84% of the nurse call systems market, by equipment. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by integrated communication systems over the traditional nurse call systems as they enable fast, flexible approach for patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. The market for the integrated communication systems are likely to grow in the coming future.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Nurse Call Systems included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USFDA, Assisted Living Associations (ALA), Journal of Patient Care, China Food & Drug Administration, contract research organizations, and among others.

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald