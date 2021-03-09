Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Recent Developments and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Moving Bed Bioreactor including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Moving Bed Bioreactor investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Moving Bed Bioreactor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Aquatech International LLC, Veolia, Applied Water Solutions Inc., Aquapoint Inc., Biowater Technology AS, Headworks Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, SUEZ, Ovivo, Siemens Water Technologies, Wock-Oliver Inc., World Water Works Inc., AqWise – Wise Water Technologies Ltd, Schlumberger among others.

Market Overview

The market for moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) is expected to register a CAGR of around 20%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the lack of freshwater resources in various countries. However, lack of awareness and funding toward moving bed bioreactors is likely to restraint the market.

– Inefficient irrigation within agriculture is also likely to boost the demand for MBBR, during the forecast period.

– Increasing R&D within water treatment technologies is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth, in the coming years.

– North America dominated the market, by occupying the major market share.

Key Market Trends:

Municipal Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– The accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds, by discharge of wastewater, is one of the main causes for contamination in water bodies, such as lakes and rivers. For this reason, MBBR is being implemented by various countries to treat municipal wastewater.

– Recently, MBBRs invited increasing research interests in practice for municipal applications on a larger scale. Its application has undergone various degrees of modification and development. Moreover, as the carrier used in MBBR plays a crucial role in the overall performance, choosing the most efficient carrier could enhance the MBBR performance.

– MBBR is primarily used in municipal wastewater treatment of thousands of cities across the world. North America and Europe are adapting this technology at a faster rate than the other regions. The developed regions are active in adopting new technologies.

– As this is a new technology, the developed regions are using this technology to replace old technologies used in wastewater treatment plans. Wastewater in municipal treatment involves a lot of biomass. MBBR is one of the best solutions for the treatment of bio-waste.

– The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adoption of this technology. The successful adoption of this technology, in these regions, is also responsible for its adaptation in the developing countries.

– Hence, municipal wastewater treatment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

