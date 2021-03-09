Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market 2020 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Revenue, Top Players, Development, Demand and 3Forecast to 2026

Global internal combustion engine (ICE) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

The research report, titled Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) market's trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) market. This Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Internal combustion engine is a power-generating source for various automobiles wherein the combustion of petroleum or natural gas occurs to generate heat thereby resulting in generation of power which is then used for the mobility of the automobiles they are installed in. The structure of this includes a chamber where the combustion process occurs with the interaction of an oxidizer.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, AGCO Corporation; ASHOK LEYLAND; Hino Motors, Ltd.; Bosch Limited; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.; General Motors; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; MAN; Navistar, Inc.; Rolls-Royce plc; Shanghai Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (SDEC); Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Volvo Car Corporation; Groupe Renault; Doosan Infracore; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing collaborations and developments in the market resulting in the manufacturers presenting more fuel-efficient alternatives is expected to augment the growth of the market

Integration of ICE with electric powertrains to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand of the product from the various end-use verticals such as construction, mining, agriculture, power generation is expected to augment growth of the market

Lack of infrastructure availability for EV vehicles in the various developing regions of the world leaving ICE as the sole alternative is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict regulatory presence in the market for ICE due to their environmental impact is expected to hinder the adoption rate

Growing adoption rate of EV (electronic vehicles) is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of fossil fuel reserves resulting in higher costs of petroleum products is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market

By Fuel Type: Petroleum ( Diesel, Gasoline), Natural Gas (CNG, LNG, Others)

By Application: Automotive, Non-Automotive

By End-Use: Automotive( 50-200 HP, 200-300 HP, Greater than 300 HP), Marine (258-1000 HP, 400-1400 HP, 730-1800 HP), Aerospace

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

