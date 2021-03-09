Integrated Traffic System Market Research 2020, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2026

Integrated Traffic Systems

Global Integrated Traffic Systems market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Integrated Traffic System Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Integrated Traffic System market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Integrated Traffic System market. This Global Integrated Traffic System business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Integrated Traffic Systems are specially designed so they can reduce the chances of accidents and enhances the traffic controls and monitoring. Implementing Integrated Traffic Systems can help in easy movement of cars through various transport modes, such as streets, highways, marine, ships, civil aviation, ports, and inland water. It allows fleet managers to improve productivity by effectively scheduling routes and delivering traffic updates and forecasting the time of departure and arrival. They are also very beneficial for the environment as they have the ability to decrease the carbon emission.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global Integrated Traffic Systems market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Cisco Systems; Seimens; SWARCO; LG CNS,; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Cubic Corporation; Iteris, Inc.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Jenoptik AG; Q-Free; Citilog.; EFKON; imtac; TransCore; Savari, Inc; PTV AG; Atkins; Global Traffic Technologies; among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising urbanization worldwide which acts as a market driver

Increasing concern associated with the public safety also contributes towards the market growth

Growing global road traffic congestion will propel the growth of this market

Increasing government initiatives to decrease carbon emission will also uplift the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper technologies will hamper the market growth

High investment cost in old road infrastructure is restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market

By Sensor Type: Weigh-In Motion Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Road Condition Sensors, Visibility Sensors, thermal Mapping Sensors, Wind Speed Sensors, Inductive Loop Detectors

By Function: Traffic Monitoring, Automatic Vehicle Detection, Number Plate Recognition System, Journey Time Measurement System, Traffic Control, Intelligent Traffic Lightings, Parking Management, Incident Detection System, Information Provision, Multifunctional System, Information Communication System

By Hardware, Display Boards, Sensors, Surveillance Camera, Radar, Smart Traffic Light, Interface Boards, Others

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

