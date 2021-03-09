Highway Driving Assist Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Global highway driving assist market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Highway Driving Assist Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Highway Driving Assist market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Highway Driving Assist market. This Global Highway Driving Assist business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Highway driving assist is a specialized application/technology of advanced driver assistance system focused on keeping the vehicle, driver and passengers intact along with promoting the safety on the highways. This technology involves keeping the vehicle at a consistent pace which helps them in keeping a systematic gap between the objects around it. It involves utilization of various sensors, cameras, radar and other hardware components prevalent in autonomous driving. It is essentially an extension of autonomous driving.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns and focus regarding promoting safety on roads; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of this technology helps in attaining higher amount of fuel saving acts as a market driver

Various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with ADAS and automated driving will also boost the growth of the market

High levels of demand for advanced driver assistance technologies and solution is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the data privacy and increasing prevalence of cyber-security threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Unavailability of infrastructure regarding the implementation and utilization of advanced communication technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Highway Driving Assist Market

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Vehicles(PV)( Type, Hatchback Cars, Sedans, Multi-Purpose Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Class, Mid Segment, Luxury Segment), Commercial Vehicles (CV)

: Passenger Vehicles(PV)( Type, Hatchback Cars, Sedans, Multi-Purpose Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Class, Mid Segment, Luxury Segment), Commercial Vehicles (CV) By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type : Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) By Components : Camera, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module, Navigation

: Camera, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module, Navigation By Autonomous Level : Level 2, Level 3 & Above

: Level 2, Level 3 & Above By Function : Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist

: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist By Components Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the key questions answered in market report:

Detailed Overview of market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of market

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product may seek incremental growth prospects?

What would be the market share of key countries like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc etc.?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Foam market tight?

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Continuous of Toc…………….

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald