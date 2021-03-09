Farm Equipment Market 2020- Worldwide Industry Forecast with Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Application, Region and Analysis 2026

Global Farm Equipment Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 101.89 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 138.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled Farm Equipment Market Research Report 2020, presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the Farm Equipment market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall Farm Equipment market. This Global Farm Equipment business research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Farm equipment is a categorical name given to the equipments and machinery that are used by farmers in various agricultural activities, such as harvesting, ploughing, seeding, and various other activities. These equipments are in mechanized form and thereby result in increased output from the farm land subsequently resulting in increased profit margins.

Global farm equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of farm equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, AGCO Corporation; KUBOTA Corporation; CLAAS KGaA mbH; SDF S.p.A.; Deere & Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.; Escorts Limited; Alamo Group Inc.; Bucher Industries; CNH Industrial N.V.; ISEKI & CO., LTD.; YANMAR CO., LTD.; Exel Industries; ZETOR TRACTORS a.s.; Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and International Tractors Limited.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of mechanized methods of agriculture and capital-intensive agriculture techniques due to the increased efficiency and effectiveness associated with the usage of the equipments; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lower adoption rates from farmers of developing regions for the usage of high cost farm equipment; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Farm Equipment Market

By Power Output: Farm Tractor( Less than 30 Horsepower, 31-70 Horsepower, 71-130 Horsepower, 131-250 Horsepower, Greater than 250 Horsepower), Autonomous Tractor( Less than 30 Horsepower, 31-100 Horsepower, Greater than 100 Horsepower

By Farm Tractor Drive Type: Four-Wheel, Two-Wheel

By Equipment Type: Balers; Combines, Non-Cereal Crops, Cereal Crops, Sprayers

By Function: Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting, Ploughing & Cultivating, Plant Protection & Fertilizing, Others

Data Collection Matrix

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research

Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Some of the key questions answered in market report:

Detailed Overview of market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of market

SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product may seek incremental growth prospects?

What would be the market share of key countries like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc etc.?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Continuous of Toc…………….

