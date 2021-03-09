Eye Makeup Market Global Insights and Trends 2020 – Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Estee Lauder Inc., Loreal SA

Global Eye Makeup Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Eye Makeup including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Eye Makeup investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Eye Makeup market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Estee Lauder Inc., Loreal SA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever, Coty INC., Revlon, New Avon LLC, Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report

The eye makeup market has been segmented by product types such as eyeliner, eye shadow, mascaras, and other product types. Moreover, by distribution channel its been segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion by Key Players

Research and development (R&D) and advertisement/promotions are driving the overall cosmetics market. Key players are investing in these factors to influence the consumer purchasing decision and increase the popularity of products in the retail landscape. Also, the growing internet users in developing economies have changed the advertisement spending strategy of key players. The major players are undergoing a major shift, wherein they are investing more in their advertisement and promotional spend, which is influenced by the digitalization of the world. For instance, key players, like LOreal, are shifting their strategy to focus on creating a demonstrative content for digital advertising for its consumers, instead of highlighting its products on conventional advertisement platforms, such as magazine, newspapers, etc. Also, with this regard Revlon, also increased their spending on advertisement. In 2017, Revlon invested USD 550 million on the advertisement and witnessed a growth rate of 22.14% during the period, 2015 to 2017.

