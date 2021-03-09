Endpoint Security Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Endpoint Security Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Endpoint Security including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Endpoint Security investments from 2020 till 2025.

The endpoint security market was valued at USD 12.29 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 21.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.92 %, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Global Endpoint Security market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cylance Inc., McAfee LLC, CrowdStrike Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Palo Alto Networks Inc., RSA Security LLC, FireEye Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Panda Security SL, ESET LLC, Fortinet Inc., Avast Software SRO, Bitdefender LLC among others.

Scope of the Report

Endpoint security is a centralized approach for protecting all endpoints – servers, desktops, laptops, smartphones, and other IoT devices connected to the corporate IT network from cyber threats. The market is comprised of solutions that secure all endpoints in organizations, protecting against the threat, which includes malware and inbound network intrusion attempts. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with increased management flexibility.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.

– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.

– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.

The key insights of the Endpoint Security Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Endpoint Security market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Endpoint Security market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Endpoint Security Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Endpoint Security Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Endpoint Security Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Endpoint Security industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

