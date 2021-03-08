Market Forecast Report on Spinal Fusion Devices 2019-2027
The global Spinal Fusion Devices market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Spinal Fusion Devices market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Spinal Fusion Devices market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Spinal Fusion Devices across various industries.
The Spinal Fusion Devices market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Stryker Corporation
NuVasive, Inc.
Globus Medical Inc.
Orthofix International N.V.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Medtronic
K2M Group Holdings, Inc.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
Exactech, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Depuy Synthes (a part of Johnson & Johnson)
Titan Spine, LLC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Thoraco-lumbar Fixation Devices
Cervical Fixation Devices
Interbody Fusion Devices
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics & Orthopedic Centers
The Spinal Fusion Devices market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
