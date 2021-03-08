Endpoint Protection Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2017 – 2025
The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Endpoint Protection Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Endpoint Protection Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Endpoint Protection Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Endpoint Protection in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.
The report segregates the Endpoint Protection Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Endpoint Protection Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Endpoint Protection Market.
Key findings of the report:
- Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Endpoint Protection Market
- Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Endpoint Protection in different geographies
- Influence of technological advancements on the Endpoint Protection Market
- SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report
- Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments
The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Endpoint Protection Market:
- Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
- Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?
- What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Endpoint Protection Market?
- What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?
- Which market player is expected to dominate the Endpoint Protection Market in terms of market share in 2019?
Key Players
The major vendors in the endpoint protection market solutions providers include Symantec Corporation, IBM(International Business Machines Corporation), Intel Security, Cisco Systems, Inc., Trend Micro, Sophos, Carbon Black Inc. and Kaspersky Labs. These are the global provider of the endpoint security solutions. These companies consistently focus on delivering an advanced features for customers in their endpoint protection solutions. For instance, In October 2016 IBM and carbon black combined their endpoint protection solutions as, IBM BigFix and Carbon Black’s security professionals which help their customers in identifying and solving the endpoint exploits for threats to their particular organizations
Regional analysis for global Endpoint Protection Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
