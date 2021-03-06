Risk Analytics Market Analysis to 2027 |AXIOMSL, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, FIS, GURUCUL, IBM Corporation, Moody’s Analytics, Oracle Corporation, Provenir

Risk analytics help in managing risks by taking out guesswork from risk-related issues using several techniques and technologies. Rising business process automation and increasing complexities in business processes are encouraging the market for risk analytics. Moreover, the fintech industry is continuously witnessing innovation, which makes it prone to related risks. Increasing inclination of the North American countries towards technological innovations is expected to result in high growth of risk analytics market in this region.

The “Global Risk Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of risk analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global risk analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading risk analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global risk analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as strategic risk, financial risk, operational risk, and others. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, government and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global risk analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The risk analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting risk analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the risk analytics market in these regions.

