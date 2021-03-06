Peripheral Vascular Stents Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the global peripheral vascular stents market for the period 2013–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for peripheral vascular stents and developments in the peripheral vascular stents market.

The global peripheral vascular stents market has witnessed spontaneous changes in peripheral surgical landscape after the launch of new products, such as drug eluting and drug coated, and initiation of public–private alliances to widen the use of stents in endovascular interventions. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from PAD, including 12–20% of individuals older than age 60. This increasing prevalence of peripheral artery diseases and growing healthcare expenditure in lower-middle income countries are factors projected to boost the growth of the global peripheral vascular stents market over the forecast period.

The market for peripheral vascular stents is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), rise in ageing population, increase in number of outpatient surgeries, and growing preference of peripheral surgery. However, stringent regulations and recall of products are the factors limiting growth of the global peripheral vascular stents market.

The Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market has been segmented based on: Product Type Artery Type End User Regions

The report analyses the global peripheral vascular stents market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and explaining different types and causes of peripheral artery disease and use of peripheral stents, and highlighting self-expanding peripheral stents. This section also explains the prevalence of peripheral artery disease across key regions. The market view point section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global peripheral vascular stents market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these sections analyse the regional market by product type, artery type, end user and country. The regional introductory section provides key insights on market dynamics for each region. The section is mainly designed to provide current scenario of the peripheral vascular stents market and forecast for 2018–2028. The representative market participants section gives list of companies operating in each region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house epidemiology data-based model to estimate the peripheral vascular stents market size. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the peripheral vascular stents market. Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of various product types mentioned in the scope of the report. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, XploreMR has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average of various product type.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of the currently approved peripheral vascular stents over 2018–2028. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of the total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for the key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players operating in the global peripheral vascular stents market are also provided in the report which highlights company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyses the market based on product types and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include: Self-Expanding Stents Balloon Expanding Stents Covered Stents Drug Eluting Stents

The next section of the report analyses the market based on artery types and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The artery types covered in the report include: Carotid Artery Fem-Pop Artery Iliac Artery Infrapop Artery

The next section of report analyses the market based on end user for peripheral vascular stents products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The end users covered in the report include: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres/Outpatients

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand the key growth segments, XploreMR provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis, which helps to identify the real market opportunities.

