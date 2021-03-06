Asia-Pacific Flotation Reagents Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific Flotation Reagents Market By Type (Flocculant, Frothers, Collectors, Dispersants, Regulators, Solvent Extractors, Modifiers, Others), Application (Mining, Mineral Processing, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Leaching and Abrasive Blasting, Explosives and Drilling, Others), Country (China, Australia, India, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Flotation reagents are the chemicals that are used for the separation of materials based up on their affinity for water. It is of different types as per their functions performed in the separation process of minerals and treatment of waste water. Mostly, the flotation process is used in the mining industry. Collectors are the main type of reagents used in the flotation process.

High amount of minerals and useful metals are generated by using flotation reagents. The reagents disperse the ores and extract useful minerals out of it. The floating reagents are added to the explosives making it extremely sensitive to heat, static electricity, friction and impact. The examples of some materials used as reagents for the process in mining industry are Lead azide, mercury fulminate and PETN. Explosives are used in the mining of variety of minerals such as gold, copper, iron ore, tin, zinc, titanium, bauxite, nickel.

Flocculants are widely used reagent followed by dispersants and collectors in wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing industries.

Asia Pacific flotation reagents market is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2017 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Flotation Reagents Market

Asia-Pacific flotation reagents market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flocculant, frothers, collectors, dispersants, regulators, solvent extractors, modifiers and others. Collectors are further sub-segmented into anionic, cationic, non-ionic and others. Frothers are sub-segmented into acidic, basic and neutral. Modifiers are further sub-segmented into activators, acidic depressants, deactivators and pH modifiers. In December 2018, Ashland completed a successful expansion for Natrosol hydroxyethyl cellulose increasing the company’s manufacturing output at the site by 30 per cent.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into mining, mineral processing, water and wastewater treatment, leaching and abrasive blasting, explosives and drilling and others. In March 2016, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company announced that they are expanding the low viscosity polyalphaolefins capacity at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown. It will allow the company to meet the increasing demand for high performance lubricants.



Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Flotation Reagents Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Huntsman International LLC., Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay, BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira, SNF Group, Orica Limited, Hychem, Inc., Ecolab, Solenis, Cochran Chemical Company Inc., IXOM, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shandong Acid Technology Co., Ltd., ArrMaz, CP Kelco, Moly-cop, NALCO, Teiling Beneficiation Reagent Co. Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals., Ashland and Aside Technology Co., Ltd.

Product Launch

In November 2018, IXOM 2015 introduced the world’s first WebGenTM wireless initiation system which will help in being a part of automated future and it will also help them in the mining industry.

In March 2019, Ecolab launched the Ecolab Smart Water Navigator, through which everybody can save and have the water that they need in the future. This tool will help us to turn good intention into action.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Flotation Reagents Market

Primary Respondents: Key industry participants, Subject-matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

