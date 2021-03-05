Global Aluminum Pigments Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Aluminum Pigments Market By Grade (Leafing, Non- Leafing), Form (Powder, Pellets, Paste, Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Personal Care, Printing Ink, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Aluminum Pigments Market

Global aluminium pigments market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.27% in the forecast period of 22019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand from paints & coating industry and rapid economic growth in various industriies are the factor for the market.

Market Definition: Global Aluminum Pigments Market

Aluminum pigments are produced using a method of wet-milling that includes mineral spirits or other solvents almost solely. The geometry of the particles forms distinct shapes when aluminum powder is assembled into a pigment. Due to selective wavelength absorption, the aluminum pigment also changes the color of the reflected light. These pigments are widely used in different applications such as personal care, printing ink, paints & coatings and other. They have the ability to withstand high temperature, constant weather changes, chemical attacks and other due to which they are used in paint and coating industry.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for attractive and decorative labels in the food & beverage will accelerate the market growth

Growing demand from printing industry also enhance the growth of this market

Increasing availability of pigments with low VOC accelerates the market growth

Rising popularity of color cosmetics also contributes as a factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

High cost of machine and raw material hampers the market growth

Rising awareness about the environment safety among population is another factor restricting the market growth



Segmentation: Global Aluminum Pigments Market

By Grade

Leafing

Non- Leafing

By Form

Powder

Pellets

Paste

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Personal Care

Printing Ink

Others Construction Materials



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments announced the launch of their highly concentrated aluminum preparation for powder coatings Benda Lutz COMPAL PC. This comes in a ground-breaking pelletized form, nearly eliminating dusting to minimize housekeeping, simplifying clean-up facilities and improving employee exposure. It takes an advanced strategy to transport, handling, processing and incorporating aluminium pigments into powder coating

In April 2015, BASF announced that they are going to expand the production of Paliocrom effect pigments so they can meet the rising demand for aluminum-based effect pigments in the automotive coatings sector. With this company will be able to create more styling options for their customer

Competitive Analysis:

Global aluminium pigments market market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aluminium pigments market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminium pigments market market are BASF SE, Altana, Sun Chemical, Mepco.co.in, CARLFORS BRUK., Asahi Kasei Corporation, METAFLAKE Ltd., GEOTECH., Carl Schlenk AG, Arasan Aluminium Industries (P) Ltd., Metallic Pigment, Toyal America, Inc., SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO., INC., Nihonboshitsu Co.,Ltd., Alba Aluminiu, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., LANSCO COLORS., DIC CORPORATION, among others.

Research Methodology: Global Aluminum Pigments Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved



