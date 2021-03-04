Rotary Labelling Systems Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2027

Latest Study on the Global Rotary Labelling Systems Market

Market: Segmentation

The rotary labelling systems market is classified on the basis of product type, substrate product, and end use

On the basis of product type, the global rotary labelling systems market is segmented as follows

Modular

Combined

On the basis of substrate product, the global rotary labelling systems market is segmented as follows

Bottles

Vials

Cans

Tanks

Other Containers

On the basis of end use, the global rotary labelling systems market is segmented as follows

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Households

Automotive

Chemicals

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics & Electricals

Global Rotary Labelling Systems Market: Key Players and Trends

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the rotary labelling systems market are Promach LLC, Aesus Packaging Systems, Quadrel labelling systems, ID Technology, LLC, Weiler Labeling Systems, P.E. LABELLERS S.p.A., Krones AG, Sacmi Group, and The Tetra Laval Group. Key leading players in the rotary labelling systems market are offering specialized systems for different applications and end use.

Global Rotary Labelling Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Mounting demand for the protective labelling in various end-use industries coupled with growing demand in emerging regions such as China, Argentina, and GCC is expected to drive the growth of the rotary labelling systems market during the next decade. In Italy, Germany and the U.K., the demand for rotary labelling systems is anticipated to witness average growth, owing to the availability of various established machinery companies in the region, where labelling is an essential part of packaging. The rotary labelling systems market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the Asian region, owing to increasing demand for consumer products. Manufacturers in the rotary labelling systems market are focusing on expanding their geographical foothold by increasing the number of production facilities as well as the use of online modes. These manufacturers are also looking to invest in GCC countries, Brazil, ASEAN, India, and Argentina, which are the potential markets for the packaging industry.

The rotary labelling systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with rotary labelling systems market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

