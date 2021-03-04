PVC Floor Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to 2025 | LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett

Global PVC Floor Market Research Report 2013-2025 focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

According to this study, over the next five years the PVC Floor market will register a 11% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1500 million by 2025, from US$ 780 million in 2019.

This study answers several questions for stakeholders primarily which market segments they should focus upon during the next five years to prioritize their efforts and investments.

These stakeholders includes: LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Polyflor_James Halstead_, Bonie, Takiron, HANWHA, Liberty, Forbo, Dajulong, Serfleks, Mannington, Mohawk(including IVC), M.J. international group, Nox, GRABO, Suzhou Huatai, Taoshi, Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring, Yihua, Tinsue, Weilianshun, BEIJING LITONG and others.

Summary:

PVC flooring is a new type of resilient floor covering market. PVC is polyvinyl chloride, a versatile material that can be used in the production of many household appliances, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and flooring. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings in the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

In terms of volume of sales, total sales of PVC flooring in the United States increased to 60 354 K in 2016 Sqm 38797 Sqm K in 2012 and is expected to increase by 67449 Sqm 2017-125548 K K 2022 Sqm .

Today, the three largest companies account for more than 41.80% of the ground market market share of PVC in terms of revenue. The three main manufacturers Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with a market share of 20.70%, 11.06% and 10.04% in 2016.

Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain.

Global PVC Floor Market Split by Product Type :

Homogeneous

Homogeneous

Heterogenous

Vinyl tiles

Luxury vinyl tiles

Global PVC Floor Market Application (2013-2025):

Commercial

Residencial

PVC Floor Market industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global PVC Floor Market?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Global PVC Floor Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global PVC Floor Market?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global PVC Floor Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global PVC Floor Market?

With over 170 tables and figures examining the PVC Floor Market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Storage Area Network Switch in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global PVC Floor market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

There are 9 Chapters to deeply display the Global PVC Floor.

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Chain

Chapter 3 Environmental Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Type

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Region

Chapter 7 Market Competitive

Chapter 8 Major Vendors

Chapter 9 Conclusion

Report Coverage:

Provides comprehensive understanding of the market with the help of informed market outlook, opportunities, challenges, trends, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors and Porter analysis. Identifies the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, assesses the future impact of the propellants and restraints on the market. Uncovers potential demands in the market. Porter analysis identifies competitive forces within the market. Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

