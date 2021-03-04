Explore New Growth Opportunities in Wireless Chipset Market

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Wireless Chipset Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe & Asia and important players/vendors such as Greenpeak Technologies Ltd. (Netherlands), Altair Semiconductor, Inc. (United States), Gainspan Corporation (United States), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (United States), GCT Semiconductor Inc. (United States), Atmel Corporation (United States), Amimon Ltd. (Israel), Broadcom Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States) and Marvell Technology Group (United States). The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025

Summary:

The global Wireless Chipset market is expected to witness high demand due to the shifting trend from wired to the wireless device. A wireless chipset is an internal hardware design used in wireless communication systems or computers to communicate with other wireless-enabled devices. In the field of wireless communication, the wireless adapter or chipset internal card is used to connect the other devices. In recent years, the consumers are keen on using portable devices combined with the usage of the wireless devices has increased the use of the wireless chipsets.

Market Drivers:

Rapidly Growing IT Industry across the World

Rapid Penetration of LTE Technology

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand from Mobile Phones

The High Adoption of Smart Devices

Restraints:

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Technological Complexities

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Micro Electronic and Software Industry

The Emergence of New Frequency Bands in Developing Countries

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Greenpeak Technologies Ltd. (Netherlands), Altair Semiconductor, Inc. (United States), Gainspan Corporation (United States), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (United States), GCT Semiconductor Inc. (United States), Atmel Corporation (United States), Amimon Ltd. (Israel), Broadcom Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States) and Marvell Technology Group (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Sequans Communications SA (France), Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States), Qualcomm, Inc. (United States) and Silicon Image, Inc. (United States). Analyst at HTF MI see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Wireless Chipset market by 2024. Considering Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. HD Display and Video will boost the Wireless Chipset market.

Market Highlights:

On 2nd September 2019, Altair Semiconductor (altair-semi.com), a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has announced ALT1250’s validation for NB-IoT at SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) in addition to CAT M1. Following this announcement, the chipset is now active on SoftBank’s network.

On 29th May 2019 NXP Semiconductors N.V. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement with Marvell under which NXP will acquire Marvell’s Wireless Connectivity portfolio in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at USD 1.76 billion. The acquisition encompasses Marvell’s WiFi Connectivity Business Unit, Bluetooth technology portfolio and related assets.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

