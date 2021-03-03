Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2019 Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Flame Retardant Chemicals Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Flame Retardant Chemicals Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Flame Retardant Chemicals market is valued at 10110 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 17430 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

The term flame retardants subsumes a diverse of chemicals which are added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings. Flame retardants are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are intended to prevent or slow the further development of ignition by a variety of different physical and chemical methods. They may be added as a copolymer during the polymerisation of a polymer, mixed with polymer at an moulding or extrusion process or, in particular for textiles, applied as a topical finish. Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.

Top Companies in the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Lanxess, Nabaltec, BASF, DowDuPont, Adeka, J.M. Huber, AkzoNobel, Daihachi Chemical, 3M, Kyowa Chemical Industry, Momentive, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, Zhejiang Wansheng, Jinan Taixing Fine Chemical, Hangzhou JLS, Shandong Brother, etc.

This report segments the global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market on the basis of Types are

Organic Flame Retardant Chemicals

Inorganic Flame Retardant Chemicals

On The basis Of Application, the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market is

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cable

Automotive

Others

Regions Are covered By Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report 2019 To 2025.North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

