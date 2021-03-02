Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2017 to 2026

The Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Innovations in Textiles to Influence the Sale of Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics

With growing concerns regarding worker safety across various industries, requirement for effective protective clothing has increased since past years. Key stakeholders have been focusing on developing fabrics that offer, not only thermal or chemical safety, but also high level of comfort for workers allowing them to work unencumbered. Innovations with respect to textile designs are expected to spur the demand for industrial protective clothing fabrics. Globe manufacturing has developed protective clothing that offers enhanced fire resistance, and at the same time is light in weight, thinner, convenient to wear and less bulky, providing improved moisture management. There is always a high percentage of risks that workers might face in industries. This has driven the production of hazard protection clothing. Incidences of worker injuries are largely observed in oil and gas and chemical manufacturing units for which companies have developed advanced textile protective clothing. For instance, DuPont along with Tyvek has developed advanced industrial protective clothing that provides chemical protection against toxic vapors and liquids, even from chlorine gas to sarin. Similarly, advances in textile protective clothing such as active protection system, protective flex, aluminized fabrics, thermal sensitivity fabrics, and fabrics for protection from chemical and biological threats are expected to fuel the sale of industrial protective clothing fabrics during the period of assessment.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

