Explore The Wireless Fetal Monitoring Systems Market Exhibiting A CAGR 6.8% By 2026

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Global Wireless Fetal Monitoring System: Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018-2026)’, the global wireless fetal monitoring system is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018–2026. The wireless fetal monitoring systems is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region.

Wireless Fetal Monitoring System Market: Segmentation and Forecast

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Instruments, Accessories and Consumables. Instruments have the highest demand, Owing to the higher response rate of in wireless fetal monitoring systems.

Based on application type, the wireless fetal monitoring system market is segmented into Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring, Intrauterine Pressure Monitoring. Based on end user the market was segmented to Hospitals, Obstetrics and Genecology Clinics and Homecare.

Hospitals is said to hold major market share and registering CAGR of 6.6%. The wireless fetal monitoring systems is expected to reach a market value of US$ 2099.9 Mn by 2026 end.

Wireless Fetal Monitoring System Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. North America region dominated the wireless fetal monitoring systems which is estimated to measure around 35.3% of the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue to dominate the overall market partly due to technological advancement and entry of players into the market by launching different products.

Wireless Fetal Monitoring System Market: Competition Analysis

Companies are focusing on collaboration to develop new technological advanced products for fetal monitoring. The product type segment of wireless fetal monitoring systems will be boosted by its higher response rate and increasing research activities come up with new product type which leading to inorganic growth in industry players.