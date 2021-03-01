Global ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The ENT surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of ENT (ear-nose-throat) surgical devices. ENT surgical devices include balloon sinus dilation devices, powered surgical instruments, ENT supplies, radiofrequency devices, ear tubes and handheld instruments are used to perform surgical procedures such as tonsillectomy, tracheostomy, implantations, septorhinoplasty, turbinate reduction, mastoidectomy, stapedectomy and reconstruction surgeries. Based on the mode of operation, this market is segmented into hand-held devices, portable devices and fixed devices.

The global ENT surgical devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.48 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the ENT surgical devices and equipment market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The ENT surgical devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The ENT surgical devices and equipment industry has lately witnessed a rise in number of FDA clearances which would positively impact the market growth. A pre-market approval by FDA through FDA 510(K) is required for all the medical devices including ENT surgical devices. As announced by FDA in November 2018, the FDA 510(K) is expected to see number of updates in order to regulate safety, technology, and capabilities in the medical devices space. In 2017, the European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) presented a few changes that would come into force by 2020. The changes made to the regulation were in terms of recertification of legacy devices, as well as changes in the definition of regulated devices, safety measures, and risk management.

Some of the major players involved in the ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Stryker, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., KLS Martin LP, Acclarent Inc.

