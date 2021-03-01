EM Brake Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

The global EM Brake market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this EM Brake market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the EM Brake market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the EM Brake market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the EM Brake market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Warner Electric

Ogura Industrial

Inertia Dynamics LLC

Electroid Company

GKN Stromag AG

Hilliard Corp.

Rexnord Corp.

KEB America

Magnetic Technologies

Magtrol

Huco Dynatork

Emco Dynatorq

Precima Magnettechnik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single face brake

Power off brake

Particle brake

Hysteresis power brake

Multiple disk brake

Segment by Application

Locomotives

Trams and trains

Each market player encompassed in the EM Brake market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the EM Brake market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald