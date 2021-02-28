Industrial Control Systems Market 2020-2023 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Segmentation, Growth Analysis and Business Opportunities

The Global Industrial Control Systems Market is growing due to rise in cyber threats on critical infrastructure.

The major factors driving the Industrial Control Systems market growth are huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, and convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT).

Lack of awareness regarding Industrial Control Systems and power outages due to frequent security updates act as challenges to the market. However, rise in cloud based systems and increasing reliance upon Industrial Control Systems and big data analytics is anticipated to have a positive impact on demand.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share as the region is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure.

The incident response services segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the overall market. The demand for incident response services is increasing, due to the rise in terrorist and cyber-attacks, and the strict security norms followed by governments and international organizations.

Some of the key players operating in this market include ABB, Cisco, Airbus, Honeywell, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab and Others.

Global Industrial Control Systems Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

